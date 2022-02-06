On this day 14 years ago, many across northern Alabama were awakened by thunderstorm activity during the early morning hours of a Tuesday. A series of supercell thunderstorms moved through the Mid-South and Southeast February 5-6, 2008 producing severe storms that were capable of producing tornadoes.

The main ingredients for thunderstorms to develop were in place which includes moisture, a source of lift, and instability. The combination of this was ideal for long-lived supercells capable of producing tornadic activity. Unfortunately, these severe storms moved through the area during the predawn hours on February 6th. With the storms moving through between 3 and 5:30 am when most were asleep. Below is a look at the timeline for the four tornadoes that touched down in northern Alabama.

3:00 AM: First long-track tornado touched down

EF-4 Tornado that touched down in Lawrence County

The first tornado that touched down was an EF-4 in the early morning hours. At 3 am touched down near the community of Pinhook just north of the Bankhead National Park and lifted near the Trinty community just to the west of Decatur. This long-tracked tornado was on the ground for 20 minutes and had peak winds of around 170 mph.

In the 20 minutes, it was on the ground, this tornado created a nearly 17-mile damage path; 14 miles in Lawrence County and 2.7 miles in Morgan County. This tornado led to three fatalities and numerous injuries. Numerous homes received significant structural damage, including a 2300 square foot/2-story brick house that was nearly leveled off its foundation.

4:00 AM: Brief tornado touched down

EF-0 Tornado that touched down in Cullman County

At 4 am a second tornado briefly touched down in a wooded area in Cullman County. This tornado was on the ground for only a few minutes and traveled just under a half-mile. Thankfully, due to the tornado touching down in a wooded area, the main damage was trees that were uprooted. The peak winds were around 60 mph and trees uprooted were just to the east of Dodge City.

4:45 AM: Brief tornado touched down

EF-1 Tornado that touched down in Marshall County

A third tornado briefly touched down in Marshall County at approximately 4:45 am. Similar to the other brief touchdown in Cullman County, thankfully, there were no fatalities or injuries. This EF-1 Tornado had peak wind gusts of 90 mph, with the bulk of the damage occurring near U.S Highway 431 northeast of Guntersville. The damage path was just over a tenth of a mile long and included snapped or uprooted trees, minor roof damage to storage sheds, and destroyed an unanchored carport.

5:17 AM: Final and most intense tornado touched down

EF-4 Tornado touched down in Jackson County

The final and most intense tornado from this day was a long-track EF-4 tornado that touched down in Jackson County. The tornado touched down around 5:17 am and was on the ground for 17 minutes leaving a nearly 11-mile long damage path. The peak winds from this tornado were 180 mph, making it the most intense tornado to touch down in northern Alabama.

The most significant damage occurred at the corner of County Road 60 and 177, between the Rosalie and Pisgah communities in eastern Jackson County. Several homes were swept from their foundation, trees were uprooted and even shredded, and several large hail bales were blown around or tossed apart. This EF-4 tornado led to three fatalities and multiple injuries.

Summary of tornado outbreak

Summary from the “Super Tuesday’ Outbreak

Total of tornadoes per month (1950-2019)

This event lasted for 12 hours and produced severe weather in five states; Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee. A total of 87 tornadoes touched down during this event, 10 of which were an EF-3 or higher. Half of these tornadoes were an EF3 and the other was an EF4. 87 people lost their lives that day, including six here in Northern Alabama.

In the Tennessee Valley, tornadoes are possible any time of year but are most common during the Spring months. Looking at the bar graph above, for the month of February, a total of 37 tornadoes have occurred, between the years 1950-2019. The rarity of such a devastating tornadic outbreak during the winter months should reinforce the importance of severe weather awareness and safety. It is important to have a plan in place in case severe weather were to strike.