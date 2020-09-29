Odds Going Up For Tropical Formation In Caribbean

A broad area of low pressure will form later this week in the Northwest Caribbean Sea, and may develop into a tropical depression over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is giving this disturbance a 50% chance of development into a tropical depression by this weekend.

Ensemble models support the idea of tropical development in this region too.

Sea Surface Temperatures are above average in the region, which should help spur development.

Long range, there’s high uncertainty on what this system would do, if it even forms. For now, it remains something to keep an eye on, but not much more than that. We’ll let you know how things develop over the coming days.

– Alex Puckett

