We are one day away from the end of October and most across the Tennessee Valley will see below average rainfall for the month. There have only been 5 days of measurable rainfall in Huntsville, not including the rain the fell Sunday.

While most locations have received nearly 2 inches this month, it still is below average for the month. Huntsville has received 1.97 inches which is 1.36 inches below normal. Though October has been dry it certainly isn’t the driest for us. In 1924, Huntsville recorded the driest October with no rain the entire month.

Almost Time To Change Time

With the little rain the Tennessee Valley has seen drought conditions continue to expand. Moderate drought conditions are now being experienced across the majority of the Tennessee Valley, areas in beige. Drought conditions appear to be the worst across portions of southern middle Tennessee.

Stick with the Weather Authority for a wrap-up of October in the coming days.