That’s a wrap on October and the month will go down drier and cooler than average in Huntsville. The average monthly temperature for the city was 60 degrees, combining the low and high temperatures. The normal is 63.9 degrees. The temperature was nearly four degrees below average. Rainfall was also below average. Huntsville measured 2.37 inches of rain in October which is 1.19 inches below average.

October Temperature, Huntsville

October Rainfall, Huntsville

In Muscle Shoals, the average monthly temperature was 60.2 degrees and 3.4 degrees below average. Rainfall was 1.45 inches below average.