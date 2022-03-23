A strong cold front passage Tuesday evening lead to heavy rain, strong winds, and even severe storms across the Tennessee Valley. There were reports of tree limbs that fell or weak trees falling down, isolated power outages, along with flooding problems. Above is a graphic that shows all the storm reports across the Tennessee Valley last evening. There were a total of eleven wind reports along with a few reports of flooding.

The National Weather Service in Huntsville will be surveying the damage near Colbert Heights, in Colbert County Wednesday morning. The Weather Service has concluded the one is this location and found damage was associated with thunderstorm winds! Areas of significant storm damage were noted near the Rogersville area. We will have the complete summary of the damage survey by later this afternoon.