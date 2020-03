NWS Storm damage surveys continue in aftermath of Putman County and Nashville tornadoes

The National Weather Service in Nashville is continuing their efforts to analyze the damage — as well as the radar data — in the aftermath of the tornadoes that tore through Middle Tennessee during the overnight hours on March 3, 2020.

Below is preliminary information regarding each tornado, per the National Weather Service in Nashville.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE, TN 845 PM CST WED MAR 4 2020 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 03/03/2020 TORNADO EVENT... .TWO VERY DAMAGING TORNADOES OCCURRED ACROSS MIDDLE TENNESSEE DURING THE EARLY MORNING HOURS OF MARCH 3, 2020, RESULTING IN WIDESPREAD DAMAGE AND NUMEROUS INJURIES AND FATALITIES. THIS SUMMARY COVERS THE FIRST TORNADO WHICH TRACKED ACROSS THE NASHVILLE METRO AND AREAS TO THE EAST AND WAS RATED EF3. A SECOND TORNADO SEVERELY IMPACTED PUTNAM COUNTY, TN, AND WAS RATED EF4. SURVEYS ON THAT TORNADO ARE STILL ONGOING AND WILL BE INCLUDED ONCE ALL DETAILS ARE KNOWN. .TORNADO 1 IN DAVIDSON, WILSON AND SMITH COUNTIES... RATING: EF-3 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 165 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 53.4 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 800 YARDS FATALITIES: 5 INJURIES: OVER 150 START DATE: 03/03/2020 START TIME: 12:32 AM CST START LOCATION: 3.6 MILES WSW JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT START LAT/LON: 36.1724 / -86.9481 END DATE: 03/03/2020 END TIME: 01:28 AM CST END LOCATION: 3.7 MILES W GORDONSVILLE END_LAT/LON: 36.1717 / -85.9974 A STRONG LONG-TRACK TORNADO TRACKED ACROSS DAVIDSON AND WILSON COUNTIES AND INTO SMITH COUNTY EARLY ON MARCH 3 RESULTING IN 5 FATALITIES AND AT LEAST 150 INJURIES. THE TORNADO BEGAN IN FAR WESTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY AND RAPIDLY INTENSIFIED INTO EF-2 INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED ACROSS JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT AND INTO THE NORTH NASHVILLE AND GERMANTOWN AREAS. THE TORNADO INTENSIFIED FURTHER TO EF-3 INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED INTO EAST NASHVILLE WITH THE MOST SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE OCCURING IN AND AROUND THE FIVE POINTS NEIGHBORHOOD WHERE TWO FATALITIES OCCURRED. EF-1 AND EF-2 DAMAGE CONTINUED ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND RIVER BEFORE THE TORNADO STRENGTHENED AGAIN TO EF-3 INTENSITY IN THE STANFORD ESTATES SUBDIVISION IN DONELSON. EF-2 DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ACROSS HERMITAGE AND THE REMAINDER OF DAVIDSON COUNTY. THE TORNADO STRENGTHENED TO EF-3 INTENSITY FOR A THIRD TIME UPON ENTERING WILSON COUNTY WITH A 6-MILE SWATH OF EF-3 DAMAGE OBSERVED NEAR THE MT. JULIET AREA WHERE THREE MORE FATALITIES OCCURRED. EF-1 AND EF-2 DAMAGE CONTINUED ALONG A PATH THAT PARALLELED AND OCCASIONALLY CROSSED INTERSTATE 40 SOUTH AND SOUTHEAST OF LEBANON, BEFORE FINALLY DISSIPATING 3.7 MILES WEST OF GORDONSVILLE IN SMITH COUNTY. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES. EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 726 PM CST WED MAR 4 2020 ...UPDATE ON PUTNAM COUNTY TORNADO... NWS NASHVILLE DAMAGE SURVEY TEAM DETERMINED THAT AN EF-4 TORNADO (175 MPH MAXIMUM WINDS) OCCURRED IN PUTNAM COUNTY ON MARCH 3, 2020. DETAILS REGARDING THE PATH AND WIDTH WILL BE DETERMINED IN THE COMING DAYS. THIS IS THE FIRST VIOLENT TORNADO IN THE NWS NASHVILLE FORECAST AREA SINCE THE GOOD FRIDAY TORNADO ON APRIL 10, 2009. AT THIS TIME, THE TORNADO COUNT FROM STORMS ON MARCH 3, 2020 STANDS AT TWO. ADDITIONAL SURVEYS WILL BE CONDUCTED THIS WEEK AND DETAILS ARE SUBJECT TO REVISION AS TEAMS COMPLETE THESE SURVEYS.

