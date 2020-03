NWS Nashville determines Nashville, Cookeville tornadoes were two of four tornadoes to strike the region Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Nashville is continuing storm damage survey efforts in Middle Tennessee.

On Thursday, the National Weather Service determined that four tornadoes touched down between Nashville and Cookeville, with two of the tornadoes exhibiting EF-0 strength while two others exhibited wind speeds at least 165 mph, if not greater.

Below is information regarding each tornado from the National Weather Service.

Metro Nashville Tornado

TORNADO #1 - NASHVILLE EF-3: DAVIDSON, WILSON, AND SMITH COUNTIES RATING: EF3 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 165 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 60.13 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 800.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 5 INJURIES: 220 START DATE: 03/03/2020 START TIME: 12:32 AM CST START LOCATION: 7 NE PEGRAM / DAVIDSON COUNTY / TN START LAT/LON: 36.1735 / -86.958 END DATE: 03/03/2020 END TIME: 01:32 AM CST END LOCATION: 3 SE GORDONSVILLE / SMITH COUNTY / TN END LAT/LON: 36.1536 / -85.8905 SURVEY SUMMARY: A STRONG LONG-TRACK TORNADO TRACKED ACROSS DAVIDSON AND WILSON COUNTIES AND INTO SMITH COUNTY EARLY ON MARCH 3 RESULTING IN 5 FATALITIES AND 220 INJURIES. THE TORNADO BEGAN IN FAR WESTERN DAVIDSON COUNTY AND RAPIDLY INTENSIFIED INTO EF-2 INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED ACROSS JOHN C. TUNE AIRPORT AND INTO THE NORTH NASHVILLE AND GERMANTOWN AREAS. THE TORNADO INTENSIFIED FURTHER TO EF-3 INTENSITY AS IT TRACKED INTO EAST NASHVILLE, WITH THE MOST SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE OCCURING IN AND AROUND THE FIVE POINTS NEIGHBORHOOD, WHERE TWO FATALITIES OCCURRED. EF-1 AND EF-2 DAMAGE CONTINUED ACROSS THE CUMBERLAND RIVER BEFORE THE TORNADO STRENGTHENED AGAIN TO EF-3 INTENSITY IN THE STANFORD ESTATES SUBDIVISION IN DONELSON. EF-2 DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ACROSS HERMITAGE AND THE REMAINDER OF DAVIDSON COUNTY. THE TORNADO STRENGTHENED TO EF-3 INTENSITY FOR A THIRD TIME UPON ENTERING WILSON COUNTY, WITH A 6-MILE SWATH OF EF-3 DAMAGE OBSERVED NEAR THE MT. JULIET AREA, WHERE THREE MORE FATALITIES OCCURRED. EF-1 AND EF-2 DAMAGE CONTINUED ALONG A PATH THAT PARALLELED AND OCCASIONALLY CROSSED INTERSTATE 40 SOUTH-SOUTHEAST OF LEBANON. ONCE THE TORNADO MOVED INTO SMITH COUNTY, IT WEAKENED SOME BUT WAS STILL CAUSING SIGNIFICANT TREE AND POWERLINE DAMAGE, AS WELL AS DAMAGE TO HOMES. JUST SOUTH OF GORDONSVILLE, THE TORNADO CAUSED A MOBILE HOME TO FLIP, ALONG WITH DESTROYING SEVERAL BARNS AND OUTBUILDINGS. THE TORNADO FINALLY LIFTED JUST SOUTH OF I-40 NEAR HIGHWAY 141/LANCASTER HIGHWAY.

Buffalo Valley Tornado in Smith and Putnam Counties

TORNADO #2 - BUFFALO VALLEY EF-0: SMITH AND PUTNAM COUNTIES... RATING: EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 5.88 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 03/03/2020 START TIME: 01:37 AM CST START LOCATION: 4 ESE GORDONSVILLE / SMITH COUNTY / TN START LAT/LON: 36.1543 / -85.856 END DATE: 03/03/2020 END TIME: 01:42 AM CST END LOCATION: 6 W BAXTER / PUTNAM COUNTY / TN END LAT/LON: 36.1725 / -85.7559 SURVEY SUMMARY: AN EF-0 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN NEAR CLUB SPRINGS ROAD JUST NORTH OF THE CANEY FORK RIVER, AND THEN MOVED EAST-NORTHEAST ACROSS VERY HILLY TERRAIN, TAKING DOWN SEVERAL TREES IN THE PROCESS. ONCE THIS TORNADO CROSSED INTO PUTNAM COUNTY, SEVERAL HOMES WERE IMPACTED. DAMAGE MAINLY OCCURRED TO THE ROOFS, AS WELL AS SEVERAL OUTBUILDINGS ON ST. MARYS ROAD. THE TORNADO CONTINUED TO ROCK SPRINGS ROAD WITH MINOR DAMAGE OCCURRING TO OUTBUILDINGS, AS WELL AS TREE DAMAGE, BEFORE LIFTING JUST WEST OF STANTON ROAD.

TORNADO #3 - COOKEVILLE EF-4: PUTNAM COUNTY... RATING: EF4 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 175 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 8.21 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 500.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 18 INJURIES: 88 START DATE: 03/03/2020 START TIME: 01:49 AM CST START LOCATION: 2 NW BAXTER / PUTNAM COUNTY / TN START LAT/LON: 36.1716 / -85.6618 END DATE: 03/03/2020 END TIME: 01:57 AM CST END LOCATION: 1 NW COOKEVILLE / PUTNAM COUNTY / TN END LAT/LON: 36.1713 / -85.5156 SURVEY SUMMARY: A VIOLENT TORNADO TRACKED ACROSS WESTERN AND CENTRAL PUTMAN COUNTY, RESULTING IN NUMEROUS DESTROYED HOMES, 30-35 OF WHICH WERE DESTROYED COMPLETELY, AND CAUSED 88 INJURIES AND 18 FATALITIES. THE TORNADO BEGAN 2.5 MILES NW OF BAXTER WHERE IT PRODUCED EF-0 DAMAGE FOR 2.7 MILES AS IT CROSSED GAINESBORO HIGHWAY. THE TORNADO INTENSIFIED TO EF-1 AND EF-2 INTENSITY IN THE PROSPERITY POINTE SUBDIVISION JUST NORTH OF US 70N/NASHVILLE HIGHWAY AND FURTHER INTENSIFIED TO EF-3 AS IT CROSSED BLOOMINGTON ROAD AND CLEMMONS ROAD, SEVERELY DAMAGING SEVERAL HOMES. THE TORNADO THEN BECAME VIOLENT FOR 0.8 MILES AS IT ENTERED THE AREA AROUND MCBROOM CHAPEL ROAD, WHERE IT REACHED EF-4 INTENSITY, COMPLETELY DESTROYED OVER A DOZEN HOMES, AND CAUSED NUMEROUS FATALITIES WITH THE HEAVIEST DAMAGE CONCENTRATED ON HENSLEY DRIVE. EF-4 DAMAGE CONTINUED EASTWARD TO ECHO VALLEY DRIVE, WHERE AN APARTMENT COMPLEX WAS COMPLETELY DESTROYED. EF-2 AND EF-3 DAMAGE CONTINUED EASTWARD FOR 2.0 MILES, AFFECTING HOMES ALONG US 70N/W BROAD STREET, BEFORE RAPIDLY COMING TO AN END NEAR N FRANKLIN AVENUE JUST WEST OF COOKEVILLE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER.

Goffton Tornado in Putnam County

TORNADO #4 - GOFFTON EF-0: PUTNAM COUNTY... RATING: EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 75 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.23 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 25.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 03/03/2020 START TIME: 02:05 AM CST START LOCATION: 4 SE COOKEVILLE / PUTNAM COUNTY / TN START LAT/LON: 36.1075 / -85.4461 END DATE: 03/03/2020 END TIME: 02:06 AM CST END LOCATION: 5 SE COOKEVILLE / PUTNAM COUNTY / TN END LAT/LON: 36.1068 / -85.442 SURVEY SUMMARY: A VERY BRIEF AND WEAK EF-0 TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN JUST OFF OF HIGHWAY 70 AND OVERSTREET DRIVE SOUTHEAST OF COOKEVILLE IN THE DRY VALLEY AND GOFFTON AREA. DAMAGE WAS MOSTLY TO THE ROOF OF ONE HOUSE, METAL GARAGE, AND AN OUTBUILDING. THERE WERE ALSO SEVERAL TREES WITH LARGE BRANCHES BROKEN OFF. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENTS AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.

Below is analysis of the tornadoes’ radar signature during the overnight hours of March 3, 2020.