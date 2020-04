NWS Nashville determines EF-1 tornado touched down Saturday

Nearly two months after the deadly tornadoes struck Middle Tennessee in March this year, another tornado impacted Wilson and Smith counties on Saturday, about 43 miles east of Nashville.

Three people were injured as winds toppled a semi-tractor trailer on I-40 along the Wilson and Smith County Line.

The National Weather Service in Nashville determined that the EF-1 tornado packed maximum wind gusts of 90 mph, and it was on the ground for 3.81 miles.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service, as well as damage reports from the area.

Crazy, difficult day being on the radar/warning desk at @NWSNashville. Despite the marginal severe wx setup, a single storm became severe & spawned a #tornado that crossed I-40 near Watertown, TN. This #tornado spun up extremely rapidly & had a TDS on radar up to ~7,100 ft #tnwx pic.twitter.com/1xgq9k2LQP — Sam Shamburger (@shamnadoes) April 26, 2020

JUST IN: @NWSNashville confirms EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 90MPH caused damage in Wilson & Smith counties last night; an 18-wheeler was flipped on I-40, causing a crash that injured 3 people. Path length was 3.81 miles & width was 100 yards. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/P3jIpW4J8E — Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) April 26, 2020

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 228 PM CDT SUN APR 26 2020 ...NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR 04/25/2020 TORNADO EVENT... .OVERVIEW...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS DEVELOPED DURING THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON SATURDAY APRIL, 25, 2020, AND CONTINUED EAST ACROSS THE AREA. THE STRONGEST STORM THAT DEVELOPED WAS NEAR I-40 IN EASTERN WILSON AND WESTERN SMITH COUNTIES, AND WAS STRONG ENOUGH TO GENERATE A TORNADO BEFORE THE STORM WEAKENED AND MOVED EAST. .WILSON/SMITH EF-1 TORNADO... RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 90 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 3.81 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 3 START DATE: 04/25/2020 START TIME: 04:45 PM CDT START LOCATION: 4 N WATERTOWN / WILSON COUNTY / TN START LAT/LON: 36.1659 / -86.1293 END DATE: 04/25/2020 END TIME: 04:52 PM CDT END LOCATION: 7 NNE WATERTOWN / SMITH COUNTY / TN END LAT/LON: 36.1815 / -86.0646 SURVEY SUMMARY: THE TORNADO QUICKLY SPUN UP TO EF-1 NEAR BELL ROAD IN FAR EASTERN WILSON COUNTY WHERE SEVERAL TREES WERE DOWNED AS WELL AS ROOF AND SIDING DAMAGE TO A TWO STORY HOUSE. THE TORNADO TRAVELED NORTHEAST AND HIT ANOTHER HOUSE OFF OF BLUEBIRD ROAD CAUSING MOSTLY ROOF DAMAGE. THE DRIVEWAY TO THIS HOUSE HAD ALMOST THEIR ENTIRE TREE LINE LINING THE DRIVEWAY SHREDDED WITH TREE LIMBS/DEBRIS. THE TORNADO THEN CROSSED INTERSTATE 40 WHERE AN 18 WHEELER WAS FLIPPED ON ITS SIDE CAUSING A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT WHERE 3 INJURIES WERE REPORTED. ADDITIONAL DAMAGE WAS OBSERVED ON NORTH COMMERCE ROAD AND DAWSON LANE WHERE MOSTLY TREES WERE DAMAGED AS WELL AS A FEW ROOFS AND A TRAMPOLINE IN A NEIGHBORHOOD JUST AS YOU CROSSED INTO SMITH COUNTY. FROM THERE, MINOR TREE DAMAGE WAS ONCE AGAIN OBSERVED ON OPOSSUM HOLLOW ROAD ALONG WITH A DESTROYED OUTBUILDING. IN ADDITION, THIS IS WHERE A LUMBER/MILL YARD RECEIVED DAMAGE AND WAS ALSO HIT BY THE EF-3 TORNADO ON MARCH 3, 2020. FROM THERE, IT BECAME VERY DIFFICULT TO DETERMINE IF THIS TORNADO MAINTAINED ANY INTENSITY AT ALL AS IT HAD WEAKENED CONSIDERABLY TO AN EF-0 AND CROSSED INTO THE REMNANTS OF THE EF-3 MARCH 3, 2020 TORNADO PATH, SO THAT IS WHERE WE BELIEVE THE TORNADO ENDED; JUST BEYOND GRANT HIGHWAY. EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES: EF0...WEAK......65 TO 85 MPH EF1...WEAK......86 TO 110 MPH EF2...STRONG....111 TO 135 MPH EF3...STRONG....136 TO 165 MPH EF4...VIOLENT...166 TO 200 MPH EF5...VIOLENT...>200 MPH NOTE: THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN NWS STORM DATA.