NWS Huntsville Confirms EF-0 Tornado From May 4 Storms in Higdon

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has confirmed a tornado in Higdon from storms on May 4. Here’s what their survey found:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HUNTSVILLE AL

343 PM CDT MON MAY 10 2021

…NWS DAMAGE SURVEY FOR MAY 4TH, 2021 TORNADO EVENT…

.HIGDON, AL TORNADO…

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 84 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.5484 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 50.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 05/04/2021

START TIME: 09:44 AM CDT

START LOCATION: HIGDON / JACKSON COUNTY / AL

START LAT/LON: 34.8445 / -85.6401

END DATE: 05/04/2021

END TIME: 09:45 AM CDT

END LOCATION: HIGDON / JACKSON COUNTY / AL

END LAT/LON: 34.8422 / -85.6311

SUMMARY: A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN BRIEFLY JUST WEST OF COUNTY ROAD

320 IN HIGDON, AL. A FEW TREES WERE UPROOTED AS THE TORNADO MOVED

WEST-SOUTHWEST(*) ALONG COUNTY ROAD 320. A HOUSE ON THIS ROAD ALSO

SUSTAINED MINOR ROOF DAMAGE AND A CARPORT WAS DESTROYED. THE

TORNADO LIFTED JUST WEST OF HIGHWAY 71.

SPECIAL THANKS TO THE JACKSON COUNTY EMA FOR THEIR ASSISTANCE IN

SURVEYING THIS TORNADO.

EF SCALE: THE ENHANCED FUJITA SCALE CLASSIFIES TORNADOES INTO

THE FOLLOWING CATEGORIES.

EF0…WEAK……65 TO 85 MPH

EF1…WEAK……86 TO 110 MPH

EF2…STRONG….111 TO 135 MPH

EF3…STRONG….136 TO 165 MPH

EF4…VIOLENT…166 TO 200MPH

EF5…VIOLENT…>200MPH

NOTE:

THE INFORMATION IN THIS STATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO

CHANGE PENDING FINAL REVIEW OF THE EVENT AND PUBLICATION IN

NWS STORM DATA.

*An additional note: The initial survey information had storm motion at West-Southwest. Actual motion was East-Southeast.

