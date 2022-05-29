According to a damage survey by the National Weather Service in Huntsville, an EF-0 tornado touched down last Wednesday near Geraldine. A drone-conducted damage survey found that an open-walled garage and a chicken house sustained EF-0 tornado damage.

The tornado touched down at 10:28 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and was on the ground for less than one minute. In that time the tornado traveled a quarter of a mile and reached an estimated peak wind speed of 73 mph. The maximum path width of the tornado was 65 yards wide.

Trees uprooted in damage path. Photo credit DeKalb County EMA

Loss of roof on chicken house. Photo credit DeKalb County EMA

Roof damage to farm outbuilding. Photo credit DeKalb County EMA

The tornado caused minor roof damage to the garage, roof damage to the chicken house, and uprooted a few trees before rapidly lifting.