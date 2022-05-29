According to a damage survey by the National Weather Service in Huntsville, an EF-0 tornado touched down last Wednesday near Geraldine. A drone-conducted damage survey found that an open-walled garage and a chicken house sustained EF-0 tornado damage.

The tornado touched down at 10:28 on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and was on the ground for less than one minute. In that time the tornado traveled a quarter of a mile and reached an estimated peak wind speed of 73 mph. The maximum path width of the tornado was 65 yards wide.

  • Trees uprooted in damage path. Photo credit DeKalb County EMA
  • Loss of roof on chicken house. Photo credit DeKalb County EMA
  • Roof damage to farm outbuilding. Photo credit DeKalb County EMA

The tornado caused minor roof damage to the garage, roof damage to the chicken house, and uprooted a few trees before rapidly lifting.