JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – National Weather Service storm surveyors have confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Jackson County during the severe weather on January 12.
The NWS said the tornado appeared to have briefly touched down between Pisgah and Rosalie near CR-151 and CR-58 around 3:38 p.m.
Surveyors saw damage on roofs and trees nearby.
Read the full National Weather Service statement below:
RATING: EF0
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 76 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.3415 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 70.0 YARDS
FATALITIES: 0
INJURIES: 0
START DATE: 01/12/2023
START TIME: 03:38 PM CST
START LOCATION: 3 NE PISGAH / JACKSON COUNTY / AL
START LAT/LON: 34.7083 / -85.8125
END DATE: 01/12/2023
END TIME: 03:41 PM CST
END LOCATION: 5 NE PISGAH / JACKSON COUNTY / AL
END LAT/LON: 34.7233 / -85.776
SURVEY SUMMARY:
A POST STORM ASSESSMENT, WITH IMAGES PROVIDED BY JACKSON COUNTY
EMA, SHOWED DAMAGED CONSISTENT WITH A SHORT-LIVED EF-0 TORNADO IN
EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY. THIS ASSESSMENT WAS CROSS REFERENCED WITH
NWS WSR-88D DATA FROM HYTOP, AL. THE TORNADO APPEARED TO HAVE
BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN BETWEEN PISGAH AND ROSALIE NEAR CR-151 AND
CR-58. DAMAGE TO A METAL ROOF ON A FARM BUILDING ROOF WAS OBSERVED
AT THIS LOCATION. THE WEAK TORNADO TRACKED NORTHEAST TOWARD
CR-126 WHERE MINOR ROOF DAMAGE AND HARDWOOD TREE UPROOTS WERE
NOTED ON A SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE PROPERTY. THE TORNADO LIKELY LIFTED
NEAR CR-361 AFTER IT CAUSED HARDWOOD TREE DAMAGE.
Alabama sets record for most tornadoes in the month of January
This new tornado will bring the statewide monthly count for tornadoes to 29, still record-setting for the month of January in Alabama.