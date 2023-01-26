JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – National Weather Service storm surveyors have confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Jackson County during the severe weather on January 12.

The NWS said the tornado appeared to have briefly touched down between Pisgah and Rosalie near CR-151 and CR-58 around 3:38 p.m.

Surveyors saw damage on roofs and trees nearby.

Read the full National Weather Service statement below:

RATING: EF0

ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 76 MPH

PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 2.3415 MILES

PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 70.0 YARDS

FATALITIES: 0

INJURIES: 0

START DATE: 01/12/2023

START TIME: 03:38 PM CST

START LOCATION: 3 NE PISGAH / JACKSON COUNTY / AL

START LAT/LON: 34.7083 / -85.8125

END DATE: 01/12/2023

END TIME: 03:41 PM CST

END LOCATION: 5 NE PISGAH / JACKSON COUNTY / AL

END LAT/LON: 34.7233 / -85.776

SURVEY SUMMARY:

A POST STORM ASSESSMENT, WITH IMAGES PROVIDED BY JACKSON COUNTY

EMA, SHOWED DAMAGED CONSISTENT WITH A SHORT-LIVED EF-0 TORNADO IN

EASTERN JACKSON COUNTY. THIS ASSESSMENT WAS CROSS REFERENCED WITH

NWS WSR-88D DATA FROM HYTOP, AL. THE TORNADO APPEARED TO HAVE

BRIEFLY TOUCHED DOWN BETWEEN PISGAH AND ROSALIE NEAR CR-151 AND

CR-58. DAMAGE TO A METAL ROOF ON A FARM BUILDING ROOF WAS OBSERVED

AT THIS LOCATION. THE WEAK TORNADO TRACKED NORTHEAST TOWARD

CR-126 WHERE MINOR ROOF DAMAGE AND HARDWOOD TREE UPROOTS WERE

NOTED ON A SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE PROPERTY. THE TORNADO LIKELY LIFTED

NEAR CR-361 AFTER IT CAUSED HARDWOOD TREE DAMAGE.

Alabama sets record for most tornadoes in the month of January

This new tornado will bring the statewide monthly count for tornadoes to 29, still record-setting for the month of January in Alabama.