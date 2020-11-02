November Begins the Wet Season Across the Tennessee Valley, But Not Yet

November is one of the wetter months historically across the Tennessee with December being the wettest. November is also Alabama’s secondary severe weather season. We aren’t going to start that way for 2020. The way this year has gone, anything is possible.

Here is a look a few forecast maps this week. There is a large ridge of high pressure to our northeast and that keeps us dry for a long time. A south wind keeps our temperatures mild as well. Highs will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s Wednesday through the weekend.

Wednesday Morning

Sunday Morning Large ridge keeps things mild and dry for now

There is no rain in our forecast over the next 7 days. The seven days rain potential is less than 0.01″.





We’ll have to wait on wetter conditions for the Tennessee Valley. Some of the long range models have a cold front coming in by the middle of next week that could bring some rain. It might not be until the end of the month before a significant amount of rain returns. We’ll see!

