Not One, But Two Chances For Snow In the Tennessee Valley Over the Next Seven Days!

It’s 2021 and we start the New Year with not one, but two chances for snow. Both scenarios, we have chances of some accumulation! Let’s get right to it!

Chance #1 – Early Friday Morning

Low pressure brings us rain Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. As the system moves out, cold air wraps in behind it changing the rain over to light snow for the Tennessee Valley early Friday morning. Here is a look at futurecast:

Rainy Thursday Into Thursday Night

As you can see, it’s rainy Thursday into Thursday night. Watch what happens on Friday!

Rain changes to snow!

Colder air moves in changing the rain to snow. We can get some accumulation in this scenario. Especially those in southern middle Tennessee and northeast Alabama. Stay tuned!

Chance #2 – Sunday Night Into Monday

What are you more excited about? Snow or Alabama playing in the National Championship Monday? Good question! Another southern storm moves by Sunday night into Monday morning. It will already be chilly in the Tennessee Valley on Sunday. Highs will be in the middle 40s. It won’t take much for temperatures to drop to near freezing Sunday night. Rain chances to snow lasting into early Monday. This is another scenario where there could be some accumulation.

Sunday Night, January 10th.

Light snow tapers off Monday morning. Stay tuned for updates!

Rain & Snow Chances

