Not Much Rain Tonight – Early Friday

The Weather Authority

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Beside a decaying tropical storm or hurricane, it can be hard to get significant rain in October. We are in that drier October pattern for the next several days. There are a few showers in our forecast this evening into the overnight. Don’t expect much!

  • This Evening
  • Tonight
  • Early Friday

This will be an overnight ‘event’ for spotty showers. Most won’t see any significant. Average rain totals will be a trace.

Mainly Overnight Spotty Showers Expected

There is another system next week, but like this one, don’t expect much. Rain chances are slim! 

Connect with me!
Facebook: BenSmithWHNT
Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click Here To Send Us Your Photo