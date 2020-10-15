Not Much Rain Tonight – Early Friday

Beside a decaying tropical storm or hurricane, it can be hard to get significant rain in October. We are in that drier October pattern for the next several days. There are a few showers in our forecast this evening into the overnight. Don’t expect much!

This Evening

Tonight

Early Friday

This will be an overnight ‘event’ for spotty showers. Most won’t see any significant. Average rain totals will be a trace.

Mainly Overnight Spotty Showers Expected

There is another system next week, but like this one, don’t expect much. Rain chances are slim!

