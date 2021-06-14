Not As Hot On Tuesday – Watching Tropical Moisture For Father’s Day Weekend

It was in the lower to middle 90s Monday afternoon across the Tennessee Valley. Look for a cooler day on Tuesday behind a cold front. Highs reach the middle 80s for the afternoon.



Tuesday Afternoon

Look for changes later in the week with tropical moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. This could impact your Father’s Day plans coming up for the weekend.

Rain totals are highly dependent on the strength and track of the tropical moisture coming out of the gulf. At this time, an inch or so is possible. Stay tuned this week as we get closer to Father’s Day.

Connect with me!

Facebook: BenSmithWHNT

Twitter: @BenSmith_WHNT