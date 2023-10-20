The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Climate Prediction Center (CPC) have issued their winter outlook for the 2023-2024 season. The outlook calls for an El Niño this winter, which will drive weather conditions through the upcoming winter months.

In a typical El Niño pattern, the Pacific Jetstream is amplified across the southern half of the United States bringing wetter and colder conditions to the Southeast. Meanwhile, the northern half of the county typically experiences warmer and drier conditions during the winter months.

NOAA’s winter forecast for the months of December, January, and February is in line with this thinking with warmer temperatures expected across the northern tier of the lower 48. There is an equal chance of above or below-normal temperatures occurring in the southern half of the country.

When it comes to the rainfall outlook for this winter, NOAA’s forecast calls for above-normal rainfall for the southern half of the country. Parts of the northern tier will likely experience drier conditions this winter.

Looking closely at the maps, it appears that the Tennesee Valley is stuck in the in-between, meaning that conditions this winter could be near normal. But, what is normal for the Tennessee Valley?

Averaging out the normals for Huntsville during the months of December, January, and February, we would see daytime highs that are close to 55 degrees, and morning lows that are close to 35 degrees during the winter season. When it comes to snowfall during the season, the normal snowfall averaged over the three months comes out to just 0.63 inches.

It is too early to get excited about any potential snow events this winter season, but be sure to stay tuned to the latest forecast from the Weather Authority in the months to come.