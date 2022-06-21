May 2022 ranked in the top ten warmest Mays in the planet’s history. The average global temperature last month was 1.46 degrees above the 20th-century average. The month of May was the ninth warmest and the 46th consecutive above-average May. Taking a look at North America, the southern part of the continent experienced above-average temperatures while western portions saw below-average temperatures. When looking at the Spring Season, March through May, the average global temperature was 1.53 degrees above average, making it the sixth warmest on record.

Along with the warm temperature, there were also some significant climate anomalies and events. Hurricane Agatha made landfall as a Category 2, making it the strongest to hit the region since 1949. Taking a look at Europe, portions of the region experienced hot and dry conditions. Another anomaly to note is that the Antarctic sea ice extent was 8.3 percent below the 1981-2010 average and tied for the fifth smallest on record.

Significant Climate Anomalies In The U.S

The month of May for the U.S ended warm with an average temperature of 61.9 degrees, 1.7 degrees above the 20th-century average. With this, May was the third warmest of the 128-year record. Portions of the deep south experienced scorching heat with triple-digit temperatures being recorded. While temperatures in the deep south were above average, our friends in the northwest experienced below-average temperatures. An example of this extreme difference would be Texas seeing its second warmest May on record while Washington saw its eighth coldest.

Look Back At May

When it comes to precipitation, the average precipitation for May was 3.17 inches. May 2022 was 0.26 inches above average making it the third wettest on record. The southwest continued to experience dry conditions, leading to exceptional drought conditions and wildfires. The remaining portions of the nation experienced above-average rainfall. An example of the difference in average precipitation would be Arizona seeing its fifth driest May while Washington saw its eighth wettest.

May Statistics For Huntsville

The average temperature, the combination of high and low temperatures, was 73 degrees. When comparing this to the normal temperature, 71.3 degrees, this may be 1.7 degrees warmer. It certainly isn’t the warmest May on record, this occurred in 1962 when the average temperature was 76.1 degrees; this year is the 12th warmest on record.

When it comes to rainfall, we had a pretty dry spell between May 8th and the 21st. This led to abnormally dry conditions across the Tennessee Valley. Although Huntsville saw 4.37 inches of rain during the month of May, it was still 0.30 inches lower than the average for the month. As mentioned before, the record daily rainfall was broken on May 22nd when Huntsville received 2.13 inches.

Daily Rainfall Record Broken In Huntsville