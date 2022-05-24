On Tuesday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasters released their outlook for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Their forecast is calling for another above-average season in the Atlantic basin, making it the 7th consecutive above-average season. The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs from June 1st through November 30th.

This season, NOAA is forecasting that 14-21 named storms will form; these storms will have sustained winds of 39 mph or higher. Of those named storms, 6-10 will be hurricane strength (winds of 74 mph or higher) with 3-6 of those becoming major hurricanes. Major hurricanes are tropical systems with winds of 111 mph or higher; category 3, 4, or 5.

On average, during the Atlantic Hurricane Season 14 tropical systems are named, seven of which are hurricanes, and three of those hurricanes reach major hurricane strength. Colorado State has also released predictions for the upcoming season. They are forecasting 19 named storms, nine of those being hurricanes, of those nine four will be major hurricane strength.

For more information on NOAA’s outlook, you can click here.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was the 3rd-most active year on record, in terms of named storms. There were 21 named storms with seven of those being hurricane strength. Of those seven, four were major hurricanes. The most notable storm last year was Hurricane Ida, which was a category four hurricane. Ida was a category four hurricane that made landfall along the Lousiana coast. The Hurricane Committee has retired the name “Ida.” This is the 12th ‘I’ named song, and there are a total of 94 names that have been retired.

