No Travel Issues Ahead – Rain On Thanksgiving?

As we prepare for Thanksgiving on Thursday, we won’t have any problems today through Wednesday. The forecast looks good. It will be chilly for this time of year, but no rain for now. Here is a look at Tuesday’s forecast.

No problems hitting the road on Wednesday. Travelling I-65 up to Nashville or down to Birmingham looks fine. Anyone heading west to Memphis or east to Atlanta, the forecast will be dry!

Wet On Thanksgiving Day

A cold front moves in on Thanksgiving Day increase our chance of rain. This will likely be an afternoon into the early evening event for the Tennessee Valley. Highs on Thanksgiving reach the lower 60s with falling temperatures again Thursday night into Friday.



Highest chance of rain will be during the afternoon and evening

Football Forecasts

It will be a wet Egg Bowl in Starkville Thanksgiving night and a clear, cool Iron Bowl Saturday afternoon. You can watch the Iron Bowl on News 19 at 2:30pm Saturday!

Ben Smith