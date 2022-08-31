If the clock strikes midnight tonight without a tropical storm forming in the Atlantic, it will be the first time in 25 years that August would pass without a named tropical system. It will also be only the third time this has happened in 61 years. The other two years that did not have named tropical systems during the month of August were 1961 and 1997.

It has been a while since we had our last-named system in the Atlantic basin. That was Tropical Storm Collin back on July 3.

There is still much of the hurricane season left to go. With 66 percent of the season still left to occur, and areas to watch in the Atlantic storms are bound to start forming in the days to come.

There are three areas to watch over the next five days in the Atlantic. All of the areas to watch have a medium to high chance of development over the next five days.

The most interesting one is an area of showers and thunderstorms in the Central Atlantic that has an 80 percent chance of development over the next five days. This system will progress west over the next several days with most model guidance steering it away from the United States.

The next area of interest is coming off of Africa and has a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical system. This area of thunderstorms will continue to move off to the west in the days to come.

The Weather Authority will keep an eye on the tropics and keep you updated on the latest.