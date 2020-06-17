Nice Weather Doesn’t Last Into Father’s Day Weekend

We’ve been absolutely spoiled with fantastic weather the past few days. Unseasonably cool and dry weather has led to some unusually comfortable June afternoons recently.

All nice things must come to an end though. Hotter, more humid weather is on the way this weekend. Humidity starts to trend up Thursday and Friday, and by Saturday, we’re back into the 90s, and it feels more like the mid 90s.

Humidity trends up into the weekend

So, what does Father’s Day weekend look like? About how you’d expect, really. Typical late June weather is hot, humid, and a few spotty showers and storms in the afternoon, and that’s exactly what we expect this weekend.

Rain chances and temperatures may be a bit higher on Father’s Day itself. Those rain chances continue to trend up into next week. Check out the forecast discussion for more on next week’s rain chances.

– Alex Puckett

