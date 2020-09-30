Nice Stretch Of Fall Weather Ahead!

Little to no rain is in the forecast over the next seven days. Look for a pleasant afternoon today and Thursday with highs in the lower to middle 70s. Another cold front cools us down Thursday evening into Friday.

We should be in the upper 70s to near 80 for the end of September. Temperatures will be below that through next week! Enjoy the fall temperatures!

Rain? Little to nothing! We are in our dry season across the Tennessee Valley! We won’t transition to the wet season until November into December! Enjoy!

Not Much!

