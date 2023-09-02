The first part of the weekend started out with cloud cover and even some showers. However, it will not be this way all weekend.

Better weather is coming for the back half of the weekend and into the holiday on Monday. We will even start to see some sun before Saturday is over. The sky should start to clear out later this afternoon, giving way to some sunshine and nice conditions for Sugrarfest in Arab.

Sunday brings more sunshine and warmer temperatures. If you were looking to spend one of the last days at the pool, Sunday would be a great day for it.

The holiday brings more nice weather with temperatures climbing into the low 90s once again. There will be plenty of sunshine to soak up on Labor Day, just remember the sunscreen.

If you were planning to travel, Sunday will feature a few storms down along the Gulf Coast with highs in the upper 80s, while Birmingham will have cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 80s. On Monday, there will be another chance for storms along the Gulf Coast with highs in the 90s. Birmingham will have partly cloudy conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

