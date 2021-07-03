Nice Holiday Weekend, But Humidity Returns Next Week

Behind yesterday’s cold front, drier air has filtered into North Alabama. It feels almost refreshing outside this morning with dewpoints dropping below 60°. Temperatures are in the 60s to start the day, which is cooler than average for this time of year.

Dry air is quick to cool, but it is quick to warm up as well. Afternoon highs will warm to the mid 80s through Saturday afternoon, but once the sunsets, it won’t be long until evening temperatures fall back into the 70s.

Sunday looks gorgeous: low humidity, a nice north breeze and full sunshine. And for fireworks Sunday night? There hasn’t been a finer-feeling Fourth in recent memory! For those who have Monday off as well, you can expect the heat to be back in full force, and the humidity is starting to trend up Monday too.

Next week looking hotter again

The brief cooler, drier spell for the weekend cannot last forever; hotter air returns early next week as a southerly breeze pulls warm, humid air north from the Gulf of Mexico.

A moisture-rich airmass means afternoon showers return to the picture, especially late in the week as a frontal boundary approaches from the northwest.