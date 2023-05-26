The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure off the East Coast. The area of concern is a region of disorganized showers and storms sitting off the Georgia and South Carolina coast.

This system is expected to remain a frontal low and not transition into a subtropical or tropical system. The area of low pressure will move inland over the Carolinas through the holiday weekend.

This will bring widespread cloud cover and showers to the Carolinas for part of the weekend. Coastal areas along the Carolinas will also experience rough surf through the weekend.

The bulk of the rainfall will come down over the Carolinas and parts of East Tennessee. The Tennessee Valley will see some cloud cover from this system over the weekend, with cooler-than-normal temperatures. Daytime highs will only reach into the middle and upper 70s on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay up to date with our latest forecast through the holiday weekend by downloading our Live Alert 19 app.