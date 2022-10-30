The National Hurricane Center is currently monitoring an area of disorganized storms in the Caribbean. Potential Tropical Cyclone 15 currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and continues to track west-northwest at 10 mph. A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for Jamaica and the Cayman Islands. NOAA Hurricane Hunters were in route Sunday evening to investigate the system.

While this system has reached the maximum wind speed of a Tropical Storm, it currently lacks a defined center of circulation. This is one of the main reasons the Hurricane Hunters are investigating it, if they discover a center a circulation the storm would be named Lisa. As it travels over a favorable environment, it is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane by Wednesday.

If this system continues to strengthen, it will be named Lisa. There is exactly one month left of the 2022 hurricane season and lately the tropics have been mainly quiet. This being said, there is still the chance more storms could form during this time period.

This is something the Weather Authority will continue to monitor.