Watching for Storms: a round of strong storms expected Monday evening

A strong storm system helped warm us to the upper 60s and lower 70s this afternoon. A band of showers and developing thunderstorms west of Alabama moves into the Tennessee Valley region after sunset, and some of those storms could be severe with strong wind gusts over 50 MPH. A few storms could have enough rotation to produce tornadoes.

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded a part of this ‘SEVERE’ risk area to their second level: ‘slight.’ That is a statement of higher confidence that a few of these more intense storms will develop although the window of opportunity is narrow.

Bottom line: be alert this evening and tonight for any warnings in your area.

SPC Outlook For Monday