Next Chances Up Down the Road! We Need All Of It!

We only have 0.06″ at Huntsville International Airport for the month of November. So much for that transition to the wet season and our secondary severe weather period for the Tennessee Valley. Here is a look where we stand. Less than two weeks to go in the month of November.

It will be dry through the weekend then rain chances increase. Wednesday is the day where the rain chances are the greatest including the potential for thunderstorms.

Rain totals could be significant next week. Could see more than 0.49″? It’s a possibilty taking the potential for the driest November on record off the table. The record is 0.49″ back in 1924. The lighter shades of blue are around an inch of rain for parts of the Tennessee Valley.

