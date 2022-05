A cold front approaches the region later this week with a greater chance of rain and storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under a *MARGINAL RISK* (Level 1) for severe storms on Thursday. Gusty winds and small hail will be the main threats.

SPC Outlook for Thursday

Thursday is the only real chance of stronger storms around here. Expect only isolated showers on Wednesday.

Stay tuned for more updates as we get closer to Thursday for any changes.