New Flash Flood Watch Until Thursday Morning

Flash Flood Watch

A new Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of north Alabama and southern middle Tennessee until Thursday morning. A line of heavy thunderstorms will move through the area Wednesday night, producing another round of heavy rain.

Forecast Model Rainfall



Forecast models suggest another 1-2+ inches of rain could fall over a short period of time Wednesday night. That, coupled with completely saturated soils could lead to rapid onset of flash flooding Wednesday night. In addition to the flood threat, Wednesday night’s storms will pose a severe weather threat too. For more on the severe weather threat, check out our latest forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett