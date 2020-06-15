New Area Of Interest In Tropics

The tropics have been fairly quiet the past few days, but there’s something to keep an eye on over the next couple of days now just off the Georgia coast. \

A non-tropical low has developed off the coast of Georgia, and is triggering showers and weak storms in the offshore waters. This low could take on some subtropical characteristics before it moves inland along the coast of the Carolinas Tuesday afternoon or evening. Regardless of any weak development, this system’s primary impact will be dumping lots of rain on North Carolina.

We won’t see any rain from this system in Alabama. In fact… It looks quite dry this week. Check out the latest forecast in our forecast discussion.

– Alex Puckett

