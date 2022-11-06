It has been a mild start to November so far and the warm temperatures will continue into the coming week! An upper-level ridge will be in control of the southeast region providing us with warmer than average temperatures.

This is forecast to continue until an upper-low tracks into the Great Lakes region. As this occurs, a trough will dig into the majority of the United States. The trough will lead to an increase in colder air, which will lead to a nice cool down for the weekend.

Warm air in tact over the region will lead to temperatures both Monday and Tuesday reaching the low 80s. Monday appears to be the warmest day with highs in Huntsville potentially breaking the old record of 81 degrees set back in 2005.

The majority of the records listed above were recorded during a stretch of warm weather in 2005. Whether we break any records or not, it is certainly going to be warm and muggy.

Cooler Air Returns

While the start of the week starts off well above average, cooler air filters in by the upcoming weekend. The Climate Prediction Center is predicting below average temperatures heading into the five day stretch from November 12th through 16th.

For Huntsville, the average high temperature for this period is 64 degrees and the average low is 41 degrees. As of Sunday evening, temperatures by the weekend will only reach the 50s and lows are forecast to fall into the 30s.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest information!