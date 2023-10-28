This past week was mild for this time of year for the Tennessee Valley and this will not change heading into this weekend!

An area of high pressure over the Southeast region will be the reason we see the chance of above-average temperatures this weekend. The clockwise rotation around this disturbance will continue to act as a conveyor belt as warmer air filters into the region. Along with the warm air, expect to see slightly muggier conditions as dew points rise into the upper 50s.

The increase in moisture content will support an increase in cloud cover late Sunday night into Monday ahead of a cold front. That moisture in place will also help support some rain shower development.

It will be unseasonably warm with near-record heat on Saturday! After a mild start to the day, temperatures are forecast to rise quickly into the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. Huntsville is forecast to see a high temperature of 86 degrees. If Huntsville were to hit 86, it would tie the record-high set back in 1940.

It’s not just Huntsville that has the chance to tie a record Saturday. Decatur is forecast to reach 84 degrees, which is a record high set in 2016. Fayetteville will be near its record with a forecast high of 83 degrees. For Muscle Shoals, the record is 89 degrees set in 1940. I’m happy to say you we are not forecasting you to be near that record!

Saturday & Sunday Forecast:

The entire weekend will bring more treats than tricks when it comes to our forecast. Highs on Sunday are also forecast to reach into the low to mid-80s. While we will enjoy sunshine Sunday more, expect to see a bit more cloud cover late Sunday afternoon and evening as the cold front approaches.

For any trunk-or-treat plans in the evening, the weather will cooperate. It will remain on the milder side, with temperatures falling into the 70s.

Cooler Temperatures Next Week:

After a very warm weekend across the Tennessee Valley, we will see changes to the weather pattern next week! A strong cold front is forecast to track through the region Monday night into Tuesday morning. As the front moves through temperatures will gradually fall through the day as colder air filters in.

A strong north-northwesterly wind is what will keep temperatures in the 50s Wednesday and led to lows that morning nearing 30 degrees. Some will possibly see the first frost of the season!

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest forecast!