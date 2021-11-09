Near-record warmth for the Tennessee Valley

High pressure to the south of the region is leading to warm air being ushered into the Tennessee Valley

A ridge of high pressure in control of the region is the reason for the above-average weather we are seeing in the Tennessee Valley. The ridge of high pressure will continue to impact the area on Wednesday leading to another mild day across the region.

The clockwise rotation around the area of high pressure is leading to a southerly wind direction. Warm air will continue to be ushered into the region and some moisture will begin to accompany it. The warmer air will lead to high temperatures in the 70s again Wednesday and the increase in moisture will lead to an increase in cloud cover.



Warmest high temperatures for November 9th & 10th

Above you will find the six warmest high temperatures on record for both November 9th and 10th here in the Huntsville area. The high temperature today for Huntsville was 76 degrees. This ties the 7th warmest on record. The warmest was 80 degrees in 2005. The forecast high for Wednesday is in the mid-70s again. I don’t expect to see us tie or even break the record for this date, but highs in the mid-70s will certainly be possible.

How long does the mild weather last?

Frontal passage will lead to colder air being ushered into the region

A cold front will move through the region on Thursday, bringing the potential for rain activity to the region. Behind this frontal passage, cold air will be ushered into the region leading to a cool down for the end of the week and the weekend.

Temperatures Friday will be slightly below average for this time of year with highs near 60 degrees expected. It will be cool and comfortable by the weekend with high temperatures forecasted to be in the 50s. Low temperatures are forecasted to be in the 30s, this will lead to our next best chance for patchy frost.

What can we expect the next two weeks temperature wise?



Climate Prediction Center’s Temperature Outlook for November 15-23, 2021

During the next two weeks, the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-average temperatures for our region. In the above photo, areas in blue represent the potential for below-average temperatures; the darker the shade the higher the chance.

The average high temperature during the 6-10 day outlook (Nov. 15-20) is 63.4 degrees and the average high temperature during the 8-14 day outlook (Nov. 17-23) is 62.1 degrees. During the 6-10 day outlook, it does not mean we will see below-average temperatures every day but that there is a 50 percent chance we could.