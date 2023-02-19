After a couple of chilly mornings this past weekend, the temperatures are on the rise this upcoming week! A strong southerly wind flow will help surge warm air and moisture into the region. Winds on Monday will be sustained from 10 to 15 mph, with occasional gusts of 20 mph possible.

This will help warm temperatures into the upper 60s by Monday afternoon. Some locations will have the chance the hit 70 degrees.

If you are someone that enjoys above-average temperatures, I have great news for you. With winds, this week continuously out of the south-southwest will lead to a surge of warm air into the region. With this warm air in place, high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to be near 80 degrees! These temperatures will be 20 degrees warmer than what we typically see for this time of year; the average high in Huntsville is 59 degrees.

The highs the Weather Authority has forecast for the coming Wednesday and Thursday will be near record-breaking. For Wednesday, the records for Fayetteville, Huntsville, and Muscle Shoals currently range from 73 to 79 degrees. If Huntsville is able to hit 80 degrees, it will break the old record by 3 degrees.

When looking at Thursday, will be a day to monitor if we actually break a record. We are expecting highs to reach the low 80s for some while others only near 80 degrees. If Huntsville is able to hit 83 degrees Thursday, it would tie the old record set back in 1996.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest on this warm-up!