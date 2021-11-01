Near-average temperatures in October; Cool start to November

I don’t know about you, but October seemed to fly by and I still can’t believe November is here! Temperatures and rainfall for the Huntsville area were near average for October this year. Here is a breakdown of the stats for the month!



Temperature stats for the month of October

The month of October started off on the mild side, with high temperatures in the 80s, before we saw a cool down for the end of the month! The average high temperature was 76 degrees. The average low temperature was 55.1 degrees which is 3.3 degrees warmer than the normal low for the month. The warmest high temperature was 86 degrees on October 1st and the coldest low temperature was 39 degrees on October 18th.

For the month of October, the average monthly temperature was 65.5 degrees. This is the average of the high and low temperatures for the month. The average temperature for October was 63.9 degrees, so this year we were warmer by 1.6 degrees.

Rainfall stats for the October

Our average rainfall for the month of October is 3.56 inches. This year we saw 3.38 inches. Our rainfall deficit was -0.18 inches. The majority of this rainfall came with the significant rain event that we saw at the beginning of the month. Rainfall on October 5th and 6th led to the flooding issues we saw in Madison & Marshall counties, especially in Arab.

What can we expect for the start of November?



Climate Prediction Center’s Temperature Outlook

Heading into early November the Climate Prediction Center is forecasting below-average temperatures. The above photos show that Northern Alabama has a 50 to 60 percent chance of seeing below-average temperatures during the week of November 5-13, 2021.

The average high temperature during the 6-10 day outlook (Nov. 5-9) is 67.2 degrees and the average high temperature during the 8-14 day outlook (Nov. 7-13) is 66 degrees. These two maps show that during these time periods we have a 50 to 60 percent chance to see temperatures at or above 66 or 67 degrees.

During the month of November, we see an average of 4.35 inches of rainfall. The two photos above show the potential of seeing above or below-average rainfall for the week of November 5-13, 2021.

We see, on average, 1.11 inches of rainfall between November 5th and 13th. The information above provided by the Climate Prediction Center, indicates there is a 40 to 50 percent chance to see above-average rainfall during this time period. This does not mean we will see rainfall each day, it just shows that within each time period there is the potential to see more than 0.63 inches of rain.