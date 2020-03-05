National Weather Service in Birmingham Confirms 2 Tornadoes From Tuesday Storms

The National Weather Service in Birmingham has concluded 2 storm surveys and found that two tornadoes touched down in Alabama on Tuesday.

Greensboro Tornado

NWS Meteorologists surveyed damage just south of Greensboro in Hale County and determined it was the result of a tornado. The tornado touched down near Royal Estates Dr, just southwest of Greensboro. The tornado moved east-northeast where it snapped and uprooted numerous trees near the ballpark on Hwy 69. Nearby homes suffered structural damage due to fallen trees, as well as varying degrees of minor roof and siding damage. Farther downstream, tree damage was observed on Cherokee Terrace where numerous pines were uprooted. The tornado continued east-northeast where minor structural damage was observed near Centerville St and Avery Dr. The tornado then turned to the east and east-southeast where it uprooted several trees on County Rd 7 before completely dissipating near Whitsitt Creek. The National Weather Service in Birmingham would like to thank Hale County Emergency Management for their assistance with this damage assessment.

Bibb County Tornado

NWS Meteorologists have determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Bibb County. The tornado touched down in a heavily wooded area just west of Liberty Rd in southeast Bibb County. The tornado intensified to EF-1 strength where it knocked a manufactured home off it`s foundation, and displaced a nearby vehicle. Nearby, extensive tree damage was observed with at least several dozen trees snapped or uprooted. The tornado generally continued on an eastward path where it continued to cause extensive tree damage, as well as damage to at least three homes along Maude Tower Rd and County Rd 29. The tornado then moved over a heavily wooded area near Trail Branch before crossing US Hwy 82. It then caused numerous trees to be snapped or uprooted near the Lawley Fire Department and Community Center. The tornado then dissipated just east of County Road 36 near Oakmulgee Creek. The National Weather Service in Birmingham would like to thank Bibb County Emergency Management for their assistance with this damage assessment.

More information on the surveys can be found at https://www.weather.gov/bmx/event_03032020

– Alex Puckett

