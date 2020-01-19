National Weather Service holding FREE storm spotter training in Lawrence County Thursday

MOULTON, Ala. – If you want to be an official SKYWARN storm spotter, the National Weather Service is hosting the first of several spring classes.

The first class will be held Thursday, January 23 at the Lawrence County Emergency Operations Center in Moulton. The class starts at 6 p.m.

Those who attend the classes will learn:

Basics of thunderstorm development

Fundamentals of storm structure

Identifying potential severe weather features

Information to report

How to report information

Basic severe weather safety

Classes are free, typically last two hours, and are open to all ages.

More classes will be held across the valley throughout the spring season. Be sure to check here for the latest information on times, dates, and locations, because they are subject to change.