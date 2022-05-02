As we head into the month of May, here in the Tennessee Valley monitor the potential for severe weather. From May 1st to the 7th, it is National Hurricane Preparedness Week. Tropical Sytems produce multiple threats for those in their path. The main threats include strong winds, storm surges, flooding, and tornadoes. During the season, the Atlantic basin averages 14 named storms, seven of which are hurricane strength.

Tropics – Warming Oceans Leading To Earlier Tropical Storms

The Atlantic Hurricane Season is June 1st through November 30th, though some tropical systems do develop during the month of May. Although we are not right up against the coast, it is still important to have a plan in place. Putting a safety kit together is a great way to help have things in order if there is a chance you need to leave your home in an instance. If the power goes out having some flashlights, extra batteries, blankets, and nonperishable foods are all perfect examples of what you could include in your kits.

Impacts In The Tennessee Valley From Tropical Systems

Here in the Tennessee Valley, the main threats we see from tropical systems are flooding, strong winds, and tornadoes. Inland flooding can really become an issue if there is rainfall right before remnants move over the region, it would lead to saturated ground. With a saturated ground, any additional rainfall would lead to the potential for inland flooding. The tornado threat for our region would come from some of the rotating rain bands around the remnants of the tropical system.

The 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season was the 3rd most active year on record, in terms of named storms. There were 21 named storms with seven of those being hurricane strength, of those seven four were major hurricanes. The most notable storm last year was Hurricane Ida, which was a category four hurricane. Ida was a category four hurricane that made landfall along the Lousiana coast. The Hurricane Committee has retired the name “Ida”, this is the 12th ‘I’ named song, and there are a total of 94 names that have been retired.