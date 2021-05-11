National Hurricane Center Post-Season Analysis Finds Hurricane Zeta (2020) A Cat. 3 At Landfall

The National Hurricane Center has completed its post-season analysis of Hurricane Zeta. This analysis found that Zeta made landfall in Louisiana with winds at 100 knots (115 mph) and a minimum pressure of 977 millibars. The upgrade of wind-speed to 115 mph makes Zeta a Category 3 hurricane.

That also places it in the “Major Hurricane” category. With this upgrade, the 2020 hurricane season ties 2005 for the most major hurricanes in a season on record in the Atlantic Basin. This upgrade also makes Zeta the latest landfalling Major Hurricane on record in the Atlantic, surpassing the Tampa Bay hurricane of October 25, 1921. Storm surge of 6-10 feet was observed on the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coasts, particularly in the back bays in Mississippi and west of Mobile Bay in Alabama. 6-10 feet of surge was also noted in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana in unprotected wetland areas to the west bank of the Mississippi River levee.

Zeta was responsible for 5 direct deaths and 75 injuries.

You can read the full report from the National Hurricane Center here.

The 2021 hurricane season starts June 1st.

Download Live Alert 19 for iOS or Android. – Alex Puckett

Follow me on Twitter and Facebook