Multiple Weather Alerts are in effect for the Tennessee Valley

With the next system moving into the region this weekend, we are expecting to see different types of precipitation. Many different weather alerts have been issued for the Tennessee Valley, ranging from a Winter Storm Watch to a Wind Advisory. Here is a look at the latest alerts from the National Weather Service in Huntsville:

Wind Advisory from 8 pm Saturday until 8 am Sunday

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SATURDAY UNTIL 8 AM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Sustained east to northeasterlty winds of 20-25 mph with gusts on 30-35 mph expected. Both sustained winds and gusts will be higher in elevated terrain.

WHERE…All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in southern middle Tennessee

WHEN…From 8 pm Saturday through 8 am Sunday

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…High profile vehicles, especially those traveling on the north-south oriented roads, will be susceptible to impacts from the strong winds.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Winter Storm Watch 6 am Sunday until 12 am Monday

The National Weather Service in Huntsville has issued the following:

…WINTER STORM WATCH FROM 6 AM SUNDAY UNTIL 12 AM MONDAY…

WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow accumulations ranging from 0.5-2.0 inches in lower elevations to 2-4 inches in higher terrain. A light glaze of ice resulting from light freezing rain or freezing drizzle will also be possible late Sunday afternoon and evening. Wind gusts in the 30-35 mph range will also be possible at the beginning of the Winter Storm Watch period.

WHERE…DeKalb and Jackson counties in Alabama along with Franklin, Lincoln, and Moore counties in Tennessee

WHEN…From 6 am Sunday through 12 am Monday

IMPACTS…Travel could become very difficult at times Sunday and Sunday evening. Subfreezing temperatures on Monday morning will leat to slick and hazardous conditions for morning commuters

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally heavier snowfall may evolve across portions of the region, so please stay up to date with the latest forecast information

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation

Special Weather Statement for Sunday from the National Weather Service

…WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE TENNESSEE VALLEY SUNDAY…

A strengthening Winter Storm will move eastward across the Tennessee Valley this weekend, bringing widespread moderate to locally heavy rainfall to the region late this afternoon through early Sunday. As cold air wraps around this system, the rain will initially begin to mix with snow around sunrise across northwest Alabama, with this transition zone expected to shift southeastward through late morning hours. Although precipitation will end quickly from southwest-to-northeast during the afternoon hours, the final hours should occur entirely as light snow or snow flurries.

Snowfall accumulations ranging from a trace up to one inch are possible for much of northwest and north central Alabama. High accumulations of snow are expected across northeast Alabama and southern middle Tennessee where a Winter Storm Watch is in effect.

The snowfall forecast remains uncertain and is likely to undergo further revision in furture forecast updates. Please keep checking for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the ground will linger into Monday and could cause hazardous driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

The Weather Authority will continue to update you with the latest information on-air and online!