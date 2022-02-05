While the Tennessee Valley was spared from severe weather on Thursday, parts of central Alabama weren’t. There were multiple tornadoes in southwest Alabama from Thursday afternoon. Three EF-2 tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.
The biggest was in Hale County near the community of Sawyerville. An EF-2 tornado caused significant damage and one death. Here is what the radar looked like around 2pm. This is the correlation coefficient. This is a great indicator of debris lofted.
Here is a look at the text from the National Weather Service:
|1906
|4 SSE YORK
|SUMTER
|AL
|3245
|8827
|TREES DOWN ON HIGHWAY 17 WITH TDS. (BMX)
|2000
|1 NW SAWYERVILLE
|HALE
|AL
|3277
|8775
|STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO HOMES AND MOBILE HOME SHIFTED OFF FOUNDATION ALONG HIGHWAY 14. (BMX)
|2000
|2 NNE SAWYERVILLE
|HALE
|AL
|3278
|8771
|*** 1 FATAL … 8 INJ *** SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE FROM A LIKELY TORNADO ALONG COUNTY ROAD 30 IN THE SAWYERVILLE COMMUNITY. PRELIMINARY REPORT OF 1 FATALITY … 3 CRITICAL INJURED (BMX)
EF-2 winds are between 111-135 mph.
Ben Smith