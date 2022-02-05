While the Tennessee Valley was spared from severe weather on Thursday, parts of central Alabama weren’t. There were multiple tornadoes in southwest Alabama from Thursday afternoon. Three EF-2 tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

SURVEY UPDATE: We have now confirmed 3 EF2 tornadoes from Sumter County up through extreme southeastern Tuscaloosa County. A survey is planned for Elmore County tomorrow. Additional details: https://t.co/ImoLZcPymo pic.twitter.com/C51pxqjBLz — NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) February 5, 2022

The biggest was in Hale County near the community of Sawyerville. An EF-2 tornado caused significant damage and one death. Here is what the radar looked like around 2pm. This is the correlation coefficient. This is a great indicator of debris lofted.

Debris detected on AL-14 near Sawyerville around 2pm Thursday afternoon

Here is a look at the text from the National Weather Service:

1906 4 SSE YORK SUMTER AL 3245 8827 TREES DOWN ON HIGHWAY 17 WITH TDS. (BMX) 2000 1 NW SAWYERVILLE HALE AL 3277 8775 STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO HOMES AND MOBILE HOME SHIFTED OFF FOUNDATION ALONG HIGHWAY 14. (BMX) 2000 2 NNE SAWYERVILLE HALE AL 3278 8771 *** 1 FATAL … 8 INJ *** SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE FROM A LIKELY TORNADO ALONG COUNTY ROAD 30 IN THE SAWYERVILLE COMMUNITY. PRELIMINARY REPORT OF 1 FATALITY … 3 CRITICAL INJURED (BMX)

EF-2 winds are between 111-135 mph.

