Multiple Systems This Week – Rain Chances Up – Temperatures Down

We start Monday on the soggy side. A cold front moves through the Tennessee Valley increasing our chance of rain and possible storms. Rain chances decrease by mid-afternoon into the evening. Highs today reach the lower to middle 70s with a gusty northwest wind!





We get a break on Tuesday into Wednesday. The next system arrives Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring widespread rain to the Tennessee Valley with stronger storms to our south. A ‘cut-off low’ will keep it cloudy and cool through Friday with more showers possible. We might not get out of the upper 50s on Friday. We prepared for a cooler forecast for high school football!

With multiple rounds of rain this week, we will likely see an inch or so of rain. Thankfully we should escape the chance of severe storms this time. The system Monday weakens as it moves through our region. The one for later in the week keeps it to our south.





Halloween Weekend

The forecast looks cool over the weekend. It will be damp for the trick-o-treaters Friday and Saturday nights. Chances for rain are smaller at this time. It will be cool as the upper low departs the area.