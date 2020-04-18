Multiple Rounds Of Storms Over The Next 7-10 Days

We’ve got several rounds of rain and storms on the way over the next week to week and a half. The details on all these rounds aren’t crystal clear just yet, but let’s go through what we know.

Sunday, another round of severe weather is likely across the deep south. This go-around, the primary threat for severe weather will be south of the Tennessee Valley. That’s good news, but there’s likely to be a fairly sharp cut-off from south to north between seeing severe storms, and just seeing heavy rain. Right now, I’d say those of us north of US-278 are more likely to just see heavy rain, but it’s a little too close to just write tomorrow off. Make sure you keep an eye on how this system develops tomorrow. We’ll keep you informed through the day.

Sunday is just one of three distinct systems we will have to watch closely over the next 7-10 days.

We know severe storms are very likely across the southeast tomorrow, even though we don’t think the threat is all that high here in the Tennessee Valley. As for the disturbances that bring rain and storms to the southeast in the middle of the week and into next weekend… well, it’s just too soon to know for sure if they will bring the chance for severe weather or not. There are certainly some hints it could be the case for both of these systems. Having said that, mid to late April is pretty much prime-time for our severe weather season in the spring.

April is our biggest tornado month, and we’ll have to stay vigilant over the next couple of weeks as this pattern remains active.

Alex Puckett

