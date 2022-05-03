We need to watch the radar over the next several days with multiple rounds of showers and storms across the Tennessee Valley. Isolated showers are possible Tuesday afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible during the overnight into Wednesday. Some of those could have damaging winds. The Storm Prediction Center has a *MARGINAL RISK* (Level 1) for parts of the area for this evening into the overnight.

The next strong wave moves in late Thursday into early Friday. This one could be little strong than the one on Tuesday evening. There is an *ENHANCED RISK* west of the Tennessee Valley for this time period. Being three days out, chances are the higher risk will be expanded eastward to include all of the Tennessee Valley. Stay tuned for further updates!

Late Thursday Into Friday

Our severe weather season goes through May. We aren’t done with it yet. We always need to be prepared for strong winds, hail, and possible tornadoes. Stay tuned for further updates this week. Let’s hope it clears out in time for Mother’s Day weekend!

Here is a look at futurecast: