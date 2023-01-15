So far for the month of January, in Huntsville, while it has been on the warmer side we have observed below-average rainfall. The current rain deficit for Huntsville is just under two-tenths of an inch. Thankfully heading into the upcoming week we will see plenty of chances for rain!

The start of the week will be quiet, but thanks to strong southerly winds flow clouds will build into the region on Monday. This strong southerly wind could gust upwards of 30 to 35 mph starting Monday morning through Tuesday morning.

The first round of rain showers looks to track into the region late Monday evening through early Tuesday afternoon. Shower activity will start off as isolated in coverage at first in northwest Alabama before spreading eastward. Late Monday night, these showers will become more scattered in coverage with downpours possible.

Rain totals from this first round look to remain on the lighter side with the majority of the looking to receive anywhere from a quarter to half an inch of rain. The far northeastern portions of the area have the greatest chance to receive amounts closer to half an inch. These totals will also be highly dependent on where the heaviest rainbands are set up.

Second Half Of The Week

After a brief lull in precipitation on Tuesday evening, some isolated showers will return Wednesday. There will be a great chance for heavier rain as a front tracks through the region late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. There will be some instability in place for embedded storms to develop within the line. The other thing we will be monitoring will be the winds, as they will become gusty again late Wednesday.

When these rounds of rain are all said and down, totals look to range from 1.5 to 2 inches across the area. With the potential for isolated heavier rain pockets, higher totals will be possible.

Stick with the Weather Authority for the latest!