It was a stormy Sunday and we added to our rain total on Monday. Get ready for multiple rounds of rain and storms through Thursday. Here is a look at the daily breakdown of rain chances the rest of the week:

Rain totals are around the two to three inch category. We could double the amount we’ve already seen from Sunday the rest of the week. Thankfully, the forecast looks good for the Memorial Day weekend.

Chances Of Severe Storms

There could be a few severe storms for the Tennessee Valley Wednesday and again on Thursday. Tuesday’s storms coming up from the south will be ‘elevated.’ They still could drop locally heavy rain, produce gusty winds, and small hail. Stay alert if you are around this afternoon voting or getting ready for your high school graduation. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tennessee Valley under a *MARGINAL RISK* (Level 1) for severe storms Wednesday and Thursday. Have Live Alert 19 ready with your location and alerts turned on to stay ahead of storms this week!

SPC Wednesday

SPC Thursday

Here is a look at Futurecast: