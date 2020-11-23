Multiple Rounds Of Rain Ahead – Expect A Dry Thanksgiving In Between

There was so much talk of the driest November on record. That’s not the case now. We’ll have two rounds of rain and possible storms for the Tennessee Valley over the next week. Here is a look at the rainfall summary for Huntsville International and Northwest Alabama Regional Airports as of Monday morning. Take a good look because this is going to change in a hurry!

The first round of rain and storms arrives Wednesday. We’ll have more rain likely over the weekend as well. That takes us through November 29. Thankfully, no pun intended, it will be dry for Thanksgiving.

How Much Rain?

We could see a large amount especially with heavy storms around here on Wednesday. Couple that with more rain over the weekend, we could see upwards of three inches across the Tennessee Valley.

Rain Totals Through Sunday, November 29

Strong Storms?

It’s a possibility on Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has a *marginal risk* of severe weather for parts of the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday. Gusty winds are the main threat. Instability will be lacking for widespread severe storms. It is a reminder we are in our secondary severe weather season.

Here is a look at futurecast for Wednesday morning. Those storms press eastward through the day! Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to Wednesday. Remember everything will be east by Thanksgiving Day.

Wednesday Morning Futurecast

