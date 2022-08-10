During the first half of Wednesday, clusters of showers and storms tracked through the Tennessee Valley. With a saturated environment in place, these showers and storms had the capability of producing moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals ranged from 0.50 inches to almost 5 inches where the heaviest bands set up.

Through the morning and afternoon, flood alerts were in effect for areas in northern Alabama. The excessive rainfall led to flash flooding, some roadways became impassable. The runoff will lead to the continuation of minor flooding along the rise of small creeks, rivers, and streams. Below is a look at some of the Flood Warnings that remain in effect through Wednesday afternoon.

Madison County

A Flood Warning for central Madison County remains in effect until 3:15 Wednesday afternoon. Although the flash flooding threat has lessened, runoff of lingering rainfall will continue to cause minor flooding. Between 2 to 5 inches have fallen across the county’s central portions, and additional heavy rain will be possible through the afternoon.

Rain is continuing to fall at this time. This excessive rainfall has led to ponding on roadways and the threat of flash flooding. Please remember, if you come across a flooded roadway turn around and find an alternate route.

Colbert and Lauderdale Counties

The Flash Flood Warning for northern Colbert & central Lauderdale counties remains in effect until 5:0 Wednesday afternoon. At 1:30 pm, rainfall totals ranged from 2 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts nearing 4 inches. Runoff from the heavy rainfall late this morning will continue for the next few hours.

Additional moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon may further influence flooding concerns for this area. This excessive rainfall has led to ponding on roadways and the threat of flash flooding. Please remember, if you come across a flooded roadway turn around and find an alternate route.