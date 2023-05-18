Slow-moving to nearly stationary storms developed Thursday afternoon producing heavy rain, strong winds, and large hail across the Tennessee Valley. A disturbance tracking through the region provided a forcing mechanism for these storms to develop in a very prime environment.

Within a three-hour time period, some locations across north Alabama had observed over an inch of rain. Some of those counties that received the heaviest rain were Madison, Marshall, and Lawrence counties. The following Flash Flood Warnings were issued for this reason.

Flash Flood Warning Until 7:15 pm:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for western Marshall and eastern Morgan counties until 7:15 Thursday evening. Strong to severe storms moving through the area were producing heavy rainfall across the warned area leading to some rain totals well over 2 inches.

Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin across this area. Flash flooding of small creeks, rivers, streams, and low-lying areas is likely. If you come across a flooded roadway turn around and find and alternate route.

Flash Flood Warning Until 7:30 pm:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for Madison County until 7:30 Thursday evening. Strong to severe storms moving through the area were producing heavy rainfall across the warned area leading to some rain totals well over an inch.

Flash flooding is ongoing across parts of Madison County with some roads being reported impassable on social media. Flash flooding of small creeks, rivers, streams, and low-lying areas is likely. If you come across a flooded roadway turn around and find an alternate route.

Flash Flood Warning Until 7:45 pm:

A Flash Flood Warning has been issued for eastern Lawrence and western Morgan counties until 7:45 Thursday evening. Strong to severe storms moving through the area were producing heavy rainfall across the warned area leading to some rain totals well over an inch. We will continue to see slow-moving cells track northward over the next few hours.

Flash flooding is ongoing or is expected within the warned area. Flash flooding of small creeks, rivers, streams, and low-lying areas is likely. If you come across a flooded roadway turn around and find an alternate route.

